Challenges in Pak-US trade highlighted

KARACHI: A delegation of theHouston Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA) under the leadership of Muhammad Saeed Sheikh President -HKSCA met with Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai, President FPCCI, and Senior Vice President, Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, at the Federation House.

Saeed Sheikh highlighted the linkages between Karachi and Houston which were declared twin cities and emphasized the need for people to people connectivity and cultural harmony for a closer understanding. Saeed Sheikh said the Mayor of Houston will be visiting Pakistan during 2019 and discussed the arrangements of his visit to Karachi.

Daroo Khan welcomed the delegation and described the importance of the metropolitan cities in economic development. He also highlighted the issues and challenges being faced by the business community in trade with Unities States.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, explained that the Unities States is the largest trading partner of Pakistan. He proposed that the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to sign MoU with HKSCA during the the forthcoming visit of the Mayor of Houston to Karachi. Baig said there is a vibrant Pakistani community residing in the US which is engaged in business and trade and who have always supported Pakistan.The meeting concluded that there is an urgent need to explore the economic and social potential between Pakistan and United States and Karachi may need to link with Houston to explore the possibilities of economic progress. The Vice Presidents FPCCI Noor Ahmed Khan, Muslim Mohamedi, Ismail Sattar Arshad Jamal and Maqsood Naz also attended the meeting and shared their views.