4 rear admirals promoted

ISLAMABAD: Four officers of the Pakistan Navy, including Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Rear Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq have been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

Presently serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects) at the Naval Headquarters he got commission in Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar served on various command and staff appointments. His command appointments include Command of the Pakistan Navy Ships— Haibat, Muhafiz, SV BEHR PAIMA, Moawin, Commander 9th Auxiliary and Mine Warfare Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur, Commander North, Director General Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and Commander Karachi. The distinguished staff appointments of the Vice Admiral include Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Training), Project Director Jinnah Naval Base, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Admin) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation). Admiral is graduate of the Pakistan Navy War College and National Defence University, Islamabad. Vice Admiral Ather Mukhtar is recipient of Hilal- e -Imtiaz (Military).

Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani, who was assumed charge of Commander of Coastal Areas, three days back got commission in Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1984. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Muhammad Fayyaz Gilani served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS Pishin and PNS Moawin.

His distinguished Staff appointments include Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Naval Secretary, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Projects), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation). The Admiral has also served as Naval Attaché of Pakistan in Washington. Presently, he is serving as Commander Coast. Admiral is a graduate of the Pakistan Navy War College, National Defence University, Islamabad, and also holds Master’s Degree in Military Operational Research from Canfield University, UK.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and also won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, presently serving as Commander Pakistan Fleet served on various Command and Staff appointments. His Command appointments include command of two Type 21 ships PNS Badr and PNS Tariq, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab, Lahore.

His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission, China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training and Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence. He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral holds Master’s Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China. Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is a recipient of Hilal- e- Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara- e- Basalat.

He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq got commission in Pakistan Navy in Operations Branch in 1985. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq served on various command & Staff appointments.

His Command appointments include Command of two Type-21 Ships PNS BABUR and PNS Khaibar, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron and Commandant PNS Bahadur. He has also commanded Combined Task Force -150.