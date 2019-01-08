Mardan residents protest gas loadshedding, low pressure

MARDAN: The residents of Hoti Union Council and its surrounding areas on Monday staged a protest against the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) for low pressure and unannounced loadshedding.

They also blocked the Mardan-Nowshera road for traffic for several hours. Awami National Party (ANP) district council member Sardar Khan and other elected representatives led the protesters.

The protesters holding banners and placards chanted slogans against the SNGPL Mardan officials. The protesters criticised the SNGPL for excessive gas loadshedding in their areas. Addressing the protesters, the speakers criticised SNGPL Mardan region officials and said that unannounced gas loadshedding was being carried out despite the severe cold.

They alleged that the majority of the officials of the SNGPL Mardan region did not cooperate with the complainants. The protesters said they would intensify the protest if the issues of low gas pressure and loadshedding were not resolved.