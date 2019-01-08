Lok Virsa to start ‘Lok Baithak’ tomorrow

Islamabad: Research and Media section of Lok Virsa have decided to start a series of fortnightly sittings with the title of ‘Lok Baithak’ at Media Studios. The first program will take place on tomorrow (Wednesday), from 3 pm to 5:00 pm. The program will be arranged on alternate Wednesdays.

The main purpose ‘Lok Baithak’ is to revive the informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities. As we all know that these ‘Lok Baithaks’ were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of association, camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit, and above all hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities.

‘Lok Baithak’ at Lok Virsa would be run while being true to the mandate of Lok Virsa i.e. the promotion of folk and traditional heritage of Pakistan. This program would be open to the people of all age groups and to all ethnicities, in the style that they themselves would be the speakers and listeners with Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only. Agenda of the next ‘Baithak’ sittings would also be set in the general meetings of the ‘Baithaks’ making people feel this as their very own programme.

To encourage the audience the management has allowed them to bring their musical instruments and crafts that they specialize in.