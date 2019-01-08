Calligraphy exhibition opens

LAHORE: A calligraphy exhibition organised by Calligrapher Association of Pakistan opened at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall, on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan. Talking to the media, the minister praised all artists for their artworks. He termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims and said that people would be encouraged to learn the art of calligraphy.

Total 70 artists from different cities of the country have put on display around 160 artworks. The participants used all five Khats – Nastaleeq, Naskh, Sulus, Deewani and Khat-e-Kufi in their beautiful artworks.

The impressive work was selected from the calligraphy collections of Calligrapher Association of Pakistan. The exhibition was a nice fusion of contemporary, painting and traditional calligraphy art. A large number of art lovers attended the exhibition. The exhibition will remain open till January 10.