Noor, Haris claim fourth positions in BJO events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Haris Qasim secured fourth positions in their respective age categories in British Junior Open in Birmingham.
Noor took the fourth position in the boys’ under-15 category, while Hamza Khan secured the ninth place. Haris took the fourth position in boys’ under-17 category. Farhan Hashmi grabbed the 17th place, Hassan Raza achieved the 26th position, and Syed Hasnain got the 63rd position.
In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb took the ninth place. In boys’ under-13 category, Anas Ali Syed finished fifth and Humam Ahmed grabbed the 17th position. In girls’ under-17 category, Amna Fayaz secured the 28th position.
