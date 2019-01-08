close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

Noor, Haris claim fourth positions in BJO events

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Haris Qasim secured fourth positions in their respective age categories in British Junior Open in Birmingham.

Noor took the fourth position in the boys’ under-15 category, while Hamza Khan secured the ninth place. Haris took the fourth position in boys’ under-17 category. Farhan Hashmi grabbed the 17th place, Hassan Raza achieved the 26th position, and Syed Hasnain got the 63rd position.

In the boys’ under-19 category, Abbas Zeb took the ninth place. In boys’ under-13 category, Anas Ali Syed finished fifth and Humam Ahmed grabbed the 17th position. In girls’ under-17 category, Amna Fayaz secured the 28th position.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports