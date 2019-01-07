close
Mon Jan 07, 2019
January 7, 2019

Gas shortage

Newspost

January 7, 2019

Pakistan has more reserves of natural gas than those of mineral oil. About 40.5 percent of our energy needs are met through this valuable resource.

What is distressing is the fact that natural gas is provided to different parts of the country through pipelines from Balochistan. Therefore, it is unfortunate that the people of Balochistan don’t have access to natural gas. This naturally leads to resentment within the people of the province. At this critical juncture, we must ensure that this issue is addressed and natural gas is made available across the province as natural gas is needed for industrial and domestic purposes.

Abdul Ghani

J M Buleda

