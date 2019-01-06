close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
AFP
January 6, 2019

Canadian woman missing in Burkina Faso

World

AFP
January 6, 2019

OTTAWA: A Canadian woman who traveled to Burkina Faso with an Italian friend as part of a humanitarian aid program has been reported missing, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

Edith Blais, 34, has not been heard from since December 15, according to Canadian media. "Canadian consular agents in Burkina Faso are in contact with the local authorities to gather information. Consular services have been provided to members of the family in Canada," a foreign ministry spokesman told AFP.

Local media reports said Blais traveled to the West African country via Europe with a friend, Lucas Tacchetto, a 30-year-old from Venice. The Canadian foreign ministry had no comment on Tacchetto´s status.

The pair were supposed to travel by car to Togo for a humanitarian aid project with Zion´Gaia, an environmentally oriented group that engages in reforestation projects, according to its website.

"They never have crossed the border or applied for a visa from Burkina Faso to Togo or Ghana," read a statement posted on a Facebook group created by the woman's family.

