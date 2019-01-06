Khwaja brothers’ remand extended till 19th

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday extended the physical remand of PML-N leader Khwaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khwaja Salman Rafique till January 19 in Paragon Housing Scheme scam.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan extended the remand after a NAB representative told the court that it had been found that billions of rupees were transferred to the accounts of Gufran and Qadeer, the sons of Khwaja Salman Rafique and Nadeem Zia, respectively.

The NAB officer, Waris Ali Janjua, said that various suspected transactions had been made through the accounts of Paragon City and that the State Bank of Pakistan had informed the watchdog three times about the transactions. MS Executive Builders is also under probe, whereas, notices have been issued to more than 30 people for investigation, he said.

The official told the court that 12 to 13 accounts of Paragon scheme were being probed and they plan to interrogate Gufran as well. Opposing the NAB's plea for extension of remand, defence counsel Amjad Pervez contended that the prosecutor was repeating old arguments. He appointed out that all the data of his clients was already available with the watchdog.

However, the court granted physical remand of both brothers till January 19.

Later, talking to journalists outside the courtroom, Saad Rafique said those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan in power were now regretting it.

The former railways minister said, "The country has been given to incompetent people. The Imran government has pushed the country towards crisis and the upcoming budget will cause a massive inflation.”

"The people of Pakistan will soon get rid of the civil dictatorship in the country", the PML-N leader said. Rafique said now the prime minister was roaming all over the world with a begging bowl.

The PML-N senior leader alleged that political victimisation was being carried out in the name of accountability. It would not last long, he said. "Times will change. We are not corrupt; our conscience is clear," he added.