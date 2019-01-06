CITY PULSE

Revisit

The Sanat Initiative is hosting RM Naeem’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Revisit’ from January 8 to January 17. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Thoughts from the Celestial Realm

The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Thoughts from the Celestial Realm’ from January 8 to January 25. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Mansur Aye

The ArtKaam Gallery is hosting ‘Mansur Aye’, an exhibition of some 45 rare artworks from a private collection, from January 11 to January 19. Call 0317-1160642 for more information.

Louise en hiver

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Louise en hiver’ at 6:30pm on January 15. The film is about an old lady who finds herself stranded at a seaside resort after the last train of the holiday season has left the station. Call 021-35873402 for more information.