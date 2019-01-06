Missing youth’s body recovered

MALAKWAL: The body of a boy, who went missing, was recovered from fields in Sahib Ka Lok area in the limits of Civil Lines police on Saturday. Samih, 12, of Sahib Ka Lok had gone for fishing at lower canal Jhelum two days ago, but he did not come back. His body was spotted by villagers and the police were informed about it. The police sent the body to the DHQ Hospital Mandi Bahauddin for an autopsy. According to medical report, the boy was abused and then his throat was cut. His relatives and locals staged a protest against police.