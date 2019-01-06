close
Sun Jan 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

LGH to support children of deceased nurse

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 6, 2019

LAHORE: The management and nursing staff of Lahore General Hospital have decided to establish a special fund in which amounts would be contributed by them on monthly basis and these funds would be utilised for the educational expenses of the children of deceased nurse Zohara Akhtar, who died in a road accident.

The principal LGH said this while addressing a condolence meeting held for Zohara Akhtar here at the hospital where Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahud-din, Nursing College Principal Razia Bano and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqia Bano and nursing staff in a large number were present. Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said by attaining the age of 18 the elder daughter of Zohara Akhtar would be offered job at Lahore General Hospital. He also assured the affected would be given financial help as per rules and regulations and a four-member committee has already been constituted which would provide complete help and guidance in this regard. The principal and other speakers on this occasion highlighted that it was moral and religious duty to support the orphans. They said medical profession and white coat were not meant for everyone and those who were in this field were chosen people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore