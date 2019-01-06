LGH to support children of deceased nurse

LAHORE: The management and nursing staff of Lahore General Hospital have decided to establish a special fund in which amounts would be contributed by them on monthly basis and these funds would be utilised for the educational expenses of the children of deceased nurse Zohara Akhtar, who died in a road accident.

The principal LGH said this while addressing a condolence meeting held for Zohara Akhtar here at the hospital where Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmood Salahud-din, Nursing College Principal Razia Bano and Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqia Bano and nursing staff in a large number were present. Principal Prof Mohammad Tayyab said by attaining the age of 18 the elder daughter of Zohara Akhtar would be offered job at Lahore General Hospital. He also assured the affected would be given financial help as per rules and regulations and a four-member committee has already been constituted which would provide complete help and guidance in this regard. The principal and other speakers on this occasion highlighted that it was moral and religious duty to support the orphans. They said medical profession and white coat were not meant for everyone and those who were in this field were chosen people.