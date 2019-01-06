Woman dies in aerial firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BHAKKAR: A woman died in a firing made during an engagement ceremony on Saturday.
A bullet of Sher Khan hit Babu Bibi when he started aerial firing to celebrate the engagement ceremony of his nephew Samoo Khan in a Kachi Abadi.
Reportedly, the bullet first hit Rehman Khan and then injured the woman, who died on the way to hospital.
