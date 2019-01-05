Six killed in clashes, fire at Baghdad women's facility

BAGHDAD: Six women were killed in the Iraqi capital on Friday when clashes at a facility where they were housed led to a fire, the social affairs ministry said. A further "six women and one warden were injured" at the Dar al-Zuhur centre in Baghdad's Azamiya neighbourhood, a police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity. Authorities use the facility in northern Baghdad to house adult women who are homeless or who have been detained but not charged with crimes. Some of those injured sustained stab wounds, according to a hospital source who confirmed the number of people hurt. The women who were not caught up in Friday's violence were transferred to another building run by the social affairs ministry, the government statement said. Authorities have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the clashes and fire.