Relief being provided to senior citizens

CHARSADDA: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said on Friday that Prime Minister’s Senior Citizens Portal was playing an important role to redress the grievances of the elderly people.

He was talking to reporters at the office of the deputy commissioner of Charsadda after receiving the complaints of the senior citizens through the portal service. Charsadda Deputy Commissioner Adeel Shah, District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan and other officials were also present.

Ali Mohammad Khan said the opposition parties were raising hue and cry as they were facing corruption cases.

He maintained the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had inherited the existing problems from the previous rulers, who misruled the country.

The minister said one may well ask why Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif removed the name of former military dictator General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf from the Exit Control List.

The minister said the Parliament had a key role in the democratic setup. He said the democratic system would be strengthened if the Parliament was strong.

He added the standing committees of the National Assembly would be formed after the return of NA Speaker Asad Qaiser from abroad. He said the government patiently listened to and tolerated the tirade of the opposition.

Ali Mohammad Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not believe in the politics of victimisation. He maintained the prime minister would not influence the investigation being carried out by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into corruption cases.

He said most of the cases were registered during the Nawaz government. The PML-N had appointed NAB chairman in consultation with the Pakistan People’s Party, he added.

To a question, he said the government was taking steps to improve the economic condition of the country.