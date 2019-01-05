close
Sat Jan 05, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 5, 2019

Contractors refuse to register with KPRA

Peshawar

MANSEHRA: Contractors from Mansehra and Torghar districts have refused to get registered with the recently-established Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), terming it a new source of levying taxes on the community. “We will never accept this authority and challenge it in the court of law and launch an agitation against it,” Mohammad Yousuf, the general secretary of contractors association, told reporter after a meeting here on Friday. The contractors announced boycott of all sort of tendering process till the acceptance of their demands. Yousuf said that the contractors were already paying a tax of 7.5 percent and after registration with the Revenue Authority, the tax would increase to 15 percent annually. He said they would also take to the streets against PTI provincial government, which, he added, didn’t pay them for the work done on 140 schools, left incomplete by Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority.

