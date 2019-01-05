CM orders timely completion of health, education projects

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed that healthcare and educational projects should be completed in time and a report should also be submitted.

He stated this while presiding a meeting at Civil Secretariat here Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress made on different development schemes started for the development and prosperity of remote and backward areas of the province. Administrative secretaries briefed the chief minister about the progress made so far.

The chief minister directed that work should be speedily done to develop the backward and remote areas adding that he would not tolerate delay of even a single moment. He expressed his strong displeasure over delay in some welfare schemes and admonished the officials concerned. You should better perform practically instead of doing lip-service, he added and made it clear that only those would be given respect and honour that perform. I need performance and the people delaying the welfare schemes will be held accountable, he warned.

You should realise the problems faced by the general public. If I have to do all the work then what are you doing? I will not allow anybody to obstruct the mission of providing relief to the masses. He said that those who do not work have no right to stay on their posts.

He directed that steps should be done with speed to shift the remote schools on solar power. People of backward areas have all the right to use latest means of public transport and we have to return this right to them. He directed that healthcare and educational projects should be completed in time and a report should also be submitted. It has been decided to double the hill-allowance of government officials of tribal and hilly areas of DG Khan. Approval has been accorded to enhance the hill-allowance from Rs500 to Rs1,000, he said. He directed to expedite the work on welfare schemes and added that cleanliness arrangements in big cities should be improved. He showed his indignation over poor cleanliness arrangements and presence of filth in DG Khan City and directed that solid waste should be properly disposed of. Along with it, healthcare, education and clean drinking water schemes of remote areas should be completed on priority basis, he added. Instead of any lip-service, the PTI government is doing practical measures for providing better facilities to the people and no one will be allowed to create hurdles or delay such programmes.

people’s problems: Hundreds of people coming from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here Friday.

The chief minister went to the seat of every visitor and the people apprised him of their difficulties and presented applications to him. Usman Buzdar issued on-the-spot orders for the solution of problems of the visiting people. He also directed for providing best treatment to sick children. Various visitors thanked the chief minister for taking necessary measures to solve their problems. One elderly woman prayed for Usman Buzdar while another citizen hugged the chief minister and thanked him. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that solving the people’s problems is his responsibility and he feels satisfied by solving the problems faced by the general public. The PTI government is siding with the common man and public service is our prime agenda. It is a conspicuous sign of change that the doors of the Chief Minister’s Office are always open to the people and genuine problems are solved, the chief minister concluded.