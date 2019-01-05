KRL go down against Army in crucial match

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) lost a crucial match when they went 0-1 down against former two-time winners Army in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at the KMC Stadium on Friday.

After a tough contest for 90 minutes in which no team managed a goal, Umair Ali hit the winner for Army in the injury time to give his team its 11th win.The victory took Army to the fourth spot with 43 points from 24 matches. KRL have 45 points from 24 outings.

KRL are still in contention for the title as they are yet to play against Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in their final matches of the season which ends on January 13.

In the other show of the day, here at KPT Stadium, PCAA came from one goal down to defeat Navy 2-1 to take their points to 36 from 24 outings.Mohammad Naeem struck in the 42nd and 73rd minutes for the winners. Navy had taken lead through Hafiz Hasan Faiz’s strike in the 31st minute.

The loss left Navy at 30 points after 24 matches.Each team will play 26 matches.The league leaders Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and SSGC share 47 points each after 24 matches each.Both along with KRL are ready for tough contests in the next few days.