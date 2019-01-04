close
Fri Jan 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

125 recommended for promotion

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 4, 2019

LAHORE: A meeting of Provincial Selection Board-I (PSB-I) was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Promotion cases of officers of different departments, including Communication and Works, Youth Affairs, Mines and Mineral, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Social Welfare, Irrigation, Schools Education and Higher Education, were considered in the meeting. The PSB-I finalised recommendations for promotion of 125 officers of different departments from grade 18 to 19, and 19 to 20. The additional chief secretary, Board of Revenue senior member, Planning and Development Board chairman, the secretaries of regulation, finance and services, Special Branch additional IG and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

