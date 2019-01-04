Biometric system in social security hospitals

LAHORE: The 139th meeting of governing body of Punjab Employees Social Security under chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan was held in PESSI Headquarters. Additional secretary labour Punjab, Punjab Employees Social Security Commissioner Saqib Manan, representatives of finance, industries, specialised healthcare, medical advisor, Punjab workers foundation, Pakistan trade union foundation and other members of governing body were present in the meeting. The minister said biometric system in all social security hospitals, directorates and offices must be ensured. All medical facilities in all social security hospitals for patients are being ensured on priority basis. Internees should continue their job in all hospitals till further orders. Matter regarding institutional private practice was discussed in details in governing body session.