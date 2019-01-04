Two terror suspects held with explosives

LAHORE: Two suspected terrorists of al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) were arrested with explosives and weapons by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Khushab district on Thursday.

The arrested terror suspects were identified as Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Waqar. The CTD officers arrested them after an exchange of firing with them. Explosives and two pistols were seized from their possession. They had planned to launch an attack on the officers of law enforcement agencies in Khushab. CTD had been working on the terrorist network for quite some time. A CTD team of Khushab arrested them after a credible source inform the officials that the terrorists had got possession of explosives and were ready for terror activity. Important revelations are expected from the arrested persons regarding their large network.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 808 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Ten people died and 943 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 583 badly injured victim were removed to hospitals while 360 with minor injuries given first aid by the rescue medical teams.