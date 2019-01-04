Political tensions hinder growth: Siraj

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said that political tensions had multiplied since when the elections were held and had become the major obstacle to national development.

Value of rupee was continuously falling and the burden of country’s loans was increasing, he said while addressing a meeting of JI central executive committee at Mansoora on Thursday. The JI leader said political tension had multiplied since when the elections were held and had become the main obstacle to national development, adding that political parties would have to tolerate each other to resolve people’s issues. He said the enforcement of Islamic system was the only way to solve the country’s problems. He said if the Islamic identity of the country was revived, it would take rapid strides on the road to development.

Sirajul Haq said that the government would have to advance the accountability process with prudence and tolerance and it should not have been made controversial. He said despite tall claims, the government had not been able to recover even a pie from the plunderers. He said price-hike and gas crisis during the peak winter had added to the people’s problems while power outages had also started.