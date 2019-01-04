Maryam, grandmother, party leaders meet Nawaz

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was visited by family members, including his mother and daughter, and party leaders at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Thursday.

The son of Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar, and her husband Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar were also among those who met the former premier. Earlier, when Maryam Nawaz arrived near the Kot Lakhpat Jail she was greeted by charged PML-N workers and supporters who showered rose petals on her vehicle and also chanted slogans in favour of their leaders.

After the meeting, the former premier’s daughter tweeted that her father, Nawaz Sharif was fine and in high spirits. She thanked the party workers and supporters ‘for their prayers, unflinching support and good wishes’. She observed she not only shared their (party workers’) well-wishes and prayers for Nawaz Sharif but also told him as to how his lions (the party workers) stood by him.

The PML-N sources said Nawaz Sharif had lunch with his family while party related issues were also discussed with the visiting party leaders. This was Maryam Nawaz’s third meeting with her father ever since he was shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail from Adiala Jail on December 25.

It is pertinent to mention that Nawaz Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment at the Central Jail, Kot Lakhpat after the Accountability Court on December 24 announced its verdict an in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. He was also imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair, Khurram Dastagir, Saira Afzal Tarar, Qamar-ul-Zaman Khan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pervaiz Malik and other party leaders also visited the party supremo on Thursday—the day reserved for the meeting.

On this occasion talking to media, Muhammad Zubair said Descon company was owned by the family of Razak Dawood and added Imran Khan should have followed the same standard set for others. He also said no allegation of corruption was proved against the PML-N leader and hoped he would be acquitted in the case.

Khurram Dastagir asked the rulers to stop being arrogant and warned that voice would be raised if anything unlawful done with Nawaz Sharif. He added Nawaz Sharif believed in the rule of the masses.