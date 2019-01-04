Ordinary people

Following allegations of money laundering on Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP is currently standing on shaky grounds. Once again, the political landscape is echoing with sounds of resignation demands and threats of toppling each other’s governments. Amid this accusatory style of politics, ordinary people are nowhere to be seen. During election campaigns, politicians make tall claims to work day and night for the welfare and uplift of people, but after elections people are left on their own to solve their problems.

Reports on gas shortage, health issues, toxic smog, rising inflation and lack of clean drinking water are making rounds, but our politicians are busy in mudslinging. By levelling unsubstantiated charges against each other, we tend to tarnish the country’s image, and our regional and strategic counterparts find an excuse to point fingers at our beloved country. Instead of using venomous language against each other, our politicians must and evolve a better strategy to alleviate the suffering of people.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali