Thu Jan 03, 2019
January 3, 2019

Lahore win Catch Em’ Young U13 tourney title

Sports

January 3, 2019

KARACHI: Lahore under-13 side recorded a convincing 40-run win against Rawalpindi in the summit clash of the Catch Em’ Young U13 Inter-Regional Tournament 2018-19 here at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday.Batting first, Lahore put on board 141-3 in 25 overs. Obaid Shahid batted well for them, scoring 54 runs off 62 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Faham-ul-Haq made 26.In reply, Rawalpindi were bundled out for 101 runs in 22.3 overs. Irshad Ahmed (29) top scored for Rawalpindi. Faham-ul-Haq picked 3-4, while Mohammad Usman captured 2-15.Obaid was declared Man of the Final.

