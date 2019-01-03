Lahore win Catch Em’ Young U13 tourney title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Lahore under-13 side recorded a convincing 40-run win against Rawalpindi in the summit clash of the Catch Em’ Young U13 Inter-Regional Tournament 2018-19 here at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday.Batting first, Lahore put on board 141-3 in 25 overs. Obaid Shahid batted well for them, scoring 54 runs off 62 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Faham-ul-Haq made 26.In reply, Rawalpindi were bundled out for 101 runs in 22.3 overs. Irshad Ahmed (29) top scored for Rawalpindi. Faham-ul-Haq picked 3-4, while Mohammad Usman captured 2-15.Obaid was declared Man of the Final.
