Romney launches attack on Trump’s character

Incoming Senator Mitt Romney has written a scathing op-ed targeting President Donald Trump, saying he "has not risen to the mantle of the office" and his actions have alienated America’s allies.

The barbed remarks from the 2012 Republican presidential candidate came as he and other lawmakers prepare take up their seats in the new Congress. "With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable," Romney wrote in the op-ed piece in The Washington Post on Tuesday.

"And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring." He added that Trump’s actions had caused "dismay around the world" and alienated traditional allies in Europe.

His comments seemed to suggest Romney is positioning himself to take over the role of Jeff Flake, a departing senator who was a vocal critic of Trump. The US leader responded the next morning in a relatively restrained tweet. "Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not," he wrote.

"Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN."

It is the latest twist in a relationship that has run hot and cold for years. Romney called presidential candidate Trump a fraud and a phony in 2016. But last year he thanked Trump for his endorsement as Romney ran for a senate seat from Utah.

In the op-ed piece, Romney noted he had not supported Trump as the Republican Party’s nominee in 2016. He said he had hoped the Trump campaign would refrain from name-calling and had not. He said he was initially encouraged when Trump brought into his cabinet steady-hand figures like James Mattis as defence secretary and John Kelly as chief of staff.

"But, on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office," Romney wrote. His comments even prompted suggestions online that he sounds like he is considering challenging Trump for the nomination in 2020.

Romney said last month -- when Trump abruptly announced he was pulling US troops out of Syria, and Mattis resigned in protest -- was particularly disturbing. "The Trump presidency made a deep descent in December," he wrote. Romney said he will treat Trump as he would any president, either in or outside his party.

"I do not intend to comment on every tweet or fault," he wrote. "But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions."