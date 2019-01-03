Annual reunion of alumni

LAHORE: Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) recently held the Luminites Association’s annual reunion which marked the SDSB alumni’s three-decade long journey with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The alumni gathered in the university’s library lawn to meet up with fellow Luminites. The event was hosted by graduates, Anwar Kabir and Sidra Faiz, VP and council member of the SDSB Luminites Association, respectively. The reunion commenced with Majid Munir, president of the SDSB Luminites Association, sharing the initiatives that the association pioneered, focusing on giving back to the university and paying it forward.

Ahsan Shiekh, board member, introduced an app called “myLUMS” that the association had skillfully developed. The app will allow SDSB alumni to search and connect with each other and will later also be used to connect alumni from the other schools of LUMS.

The two keynote speakers for the afternoon, Ali Naqvi and Furqan Syed, both LUMS alumni, talked about how the university had been at the forefront of thought leadership in the country. Mr Syed, who was also awarded the Pride of LUMS Award, appreciated how the university had grown through the years.