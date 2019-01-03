25pc increase in accidents in 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has rescued 379,815 victims while responding to 332,516 accidents during 2018 in all districts of Punjab. This data shows a 25pc increase in the number of accidents as compared to 265,510 crashes in 2017. It may be added that Rescue has provided post crash response to over two million road traffic crashes since its inception. The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service, Dr Rizwan Naseer announced that Rescue will start 2019 with the commitment to establish healthy, safe and resilient communities by recommending evidence based measures to be taken by related organizations to avoid emergencies. He also asserted that Rescue Scouts will also be helpful in advocacy campaign for reduction of road traffic crashes and management of emergencies. He expressed these views while presiding over annual performance review meeting of road crashes in all districts of Punjab at Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday. Head of Operations, Mr Ayaz Aslam, briefed the meeting that maximum accidents were reported in Lahore which included 80804 followed by 32899 in Faisalabad and 25572 in Multan District. Lowest numbers of 745 accidents were observed in Murree.

The data also revealed a decrease in accidents in District Rahim Yar Khan, Murree, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar whereas an increase in accidents was observed in remaining districts of Punjab. DG Rescue Punjab observed that road traffic crashes had become the leading cause of injuries.

Out of 379815 injured due to RTCs, 40759 had Head Injuries, 7128 had Spinal Injuries, 19190 had Multiple Fractures, 57029 had Single Fractures, whereas majority 255709 were minor injured. DG Rescue Punjab further observed that males were the vulnerable road users as 79 percent of the victims were male and 21 percent female were affected in road traffic crashes whereas 3466 died at site of accidents. Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated working of Provincial Monitoring Cell and expressed his concerns in increasing number of accidents which resulted to 3466 deaths and 193664 seriously injured.

He said that strict enforcement of traffic laws is need of the hour besides urging general public to abide by traffic laws and safety rules while driving. He further appealed to the parents to play their effective role to stop underage driving and ensuring that their children and relatives wear safety helmet while riding motorbikes.

TRAINING SESSION: On the directions of Capital City Police Officers Lahore BA Nasir, a two-day training session regarding “Child Marriage Restraint Act 2015 was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain. A foundation had organised this session to create awareness among male and female officers of different wings of Lahore Police regarding the importance of implementation on Child Marriage Restraint Act in their service delivery. Provincial coordinator of the foundation Irum Fatima gave a detailed briefing regarding different important sections of this Act to Police officers.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 106 criminals and recovered 88 litres of liquor, 5-kg of Charas, 3 pistols and bullets. SP Civil Lines Division Safdar Raza Kazmi had directed DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs. Civil Lines Division Police arrested 42 criminals for violating wheelie, kite flying, aerial firing, price control and Loudspeaker Act.