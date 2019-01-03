Justice Asif Saeed Khosa nominated as 26th CJP

ISLAMABAD: Following the retirement of the current Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has been named as the 26th Chief Justice of Pakistan.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi has accepted the nomination of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Justice Khosa will assume the charge of his office on January 18 in a ceremony at the presidency. He will remain as the top judge of Pakistan till December 20, 2019.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, who assumed his office on December 31, 2016, is set to retire on 17th of this month. He has been the senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since 31 December 2016.

Justice Khosa was born on 21 December, 1954. He has served as Justice of the Supreme Court since 18 February 2010 and also served as a judge of the Lahore High Court prior to that. Before becoming a judge, he was an advocate of the Supreme Court Bar Association and Lahore High Court Bar Association.