NAB challenges Al-Azizia, Flagship reference verdicts in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday challenged the accountability court verdicts in Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The accountability court Judge Arshad Malik on December 24, 2018 had sentenced Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and 25 million dollars in the Al-Azizia corruption reference, but acquitted him in Flagship reference.

The NAB in its appeal against the verdict has requested the IHC to declare the decision of the accountability court in Flagship reference against Nawaz Sharif as null and void. The appeal states the NAB has provided sufficient evidences against Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference. "It is illegal to acquit Nawaz Sharif merely on the basis of benefit of doubt," the NAB stated.

The Bureau requested that the IHC sentence Nawaz Sharif on the basis of evidence. The appeal further stated that in Al-Azizia corruption reference, seven-year jail term handed to Nawaz Sharif is not enough and it should be increased.

Giving arguments, the NAB appeal stated that the former PM has been proven guilty and as per Section 9(a)(v) of the NAB Ordinance, the punishment is a 14-year prison term. A day earlier, Nawaz Sharif challenged the verdict of accountability court in Al-Azizia reference in the IHC.

The accountability court in its decision also barred Nawaz Sharif from holding public office for 10 years after completing his sentence. It also ordered confiscation of Hill Metal Establishment and issued perpetual warrants of arrest for his sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz who were declared proclaimed offenders.