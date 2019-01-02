KP CM should resign over NAB inquiry, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: The PPP stalwart and former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has, in a tit for tat, demanded the resignation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan because he is facing a NAB inquiry.

Raza Rabbani made the demand in response to an earlier demand by the ruling PTI of the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah because he was named in an investigation report in the ongoing fake bank accounts case.

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, Rabbani said the KP chief minister was summoned by the anti-graft watchdog first. He said the KP CM claimed that he was given a clean chit by the NAB, but the NAB denied his claim. He said there should be no double standards. Rabbani said the government was not taking the Parliament into confidence over talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as well as the Afghan peace talks with the US and other countries.

“What is the Parliament’s role then if the government is not taking it into confidence over its talks with other governments and multilateral institutions,” he remarked. The PPP leader said democratic steps taken by the previous governments were being made fun of. “This is harmful for the society and the state, this will give rise to anarchy and dictatorship,” he added. Raza Rabbani said that the government intends to bring new budget in the National Assembly by proposing heavy taxation, but the parliament was not taken into confidence.

Commenting on the FIA report to the Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case, Raza Rabbani said it seems that the government has loose grip on the bureaucracy as the FIA made such decision without informing the prime minister.

“Earlier, the prime minister said he came to know about devaluation of Pakistani currency through TV,” Rabbani said. Raza Rabbani said the game initiated by the PTI in Sindh won’t stop there. He said the Sindh governor was overstepping his constitutional role by meeting the MPAs of Sindh.