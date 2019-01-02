Online education programme launched in 14 KP districts

PESHAWAR: Online education programme - tele-education - has been launched in 14 districts of the province under which the students of grades-4 and 5 would be taught English, mathematics and science subjects online.

For the purpose, 150 schools have been selected where 16,000 students would be imparted education.

“Sixty percent of the students taking benefit of the programme are girls,” said Zulfiqar Ahmad, managing director of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation (ESEF).

The programme has been jointly launched by ESEF, DFID, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Tele-education Organisation.

It is being launched in Peshawar, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat, Dir, Chitral, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

The official said the computer labs would be established in the schools where the online classes would be arranged.

Teachers sitting in Islamabad would deliver online lectures at the schools. He said the programme had already been launched in some areas of Chitral, Dir and other districts and within a short span of time the interest of the students had increased.

The official said monthly monitoring of the programme is done and the students have shown enough improvement in the subjects they are taught online.

He said the curriculum of government schools is taught in the online classes.

The official said in some schools of Chitral and Dir Lower, the project has already been completed and due to the successful results, it has been extended for another two years. The project continued for nine months in different schools in Chitral.

He said after the classes, the teachers would also be imparted training for which clusters comprising three schools each have been established.

PhD thesis defended: Engr Eid Badshah, PhD scholar department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar has successfully defended his PhD research and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree.

He did his research on “Performance Evaluation of Brick Masonry Building against Blast Loading” under the supervision of Prof Dr Amjad Naseer, Department of Civil Engineering, UET Peshawar.

Prof Dr Akhtar Naeem Khan, Dean, Faculty of Civil, Agricultural and Mining Engineering, Prof Dr Bashir Alam, Prof Dr Rashid Rehan, other senior faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.