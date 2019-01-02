Missing boy found dead

OKARA: A 10-year-old boy, who was missing for the last two days, was found dead from fields at Kot Nawab near Rajowal on Tuesday.

Waseem Jaffar went for some work but did not return. Now some passersby saw his body in the fields and informed the police. DPO Athar Ismail has directed the Hujra Shah Moqeem police to nab the killer. The police have registered a case.

ANTI-POLIO CAMPAIGN: Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan has said that it is the prime duty of the Health Department’s field staff to make the anti-polio campaign a success across the district.

The DC was chairing the anti-polio campaign meeting here on Tuesday. The DC directed that all three tehsils ACs should supervise the drive. The DC said that medical officers of Basic Health Centres and Rural Health Centres must supervise the polio campaign within their UCs and participate in the campaign.

TWO GIRLS RAPED: Two girls were raped in separate incidents here on Tuesday.

In the first incident, accused Arshad Butt and his accomplice took a girl to a house at Mohallah Samadpura and raped her. In the second incident at Mandi Ahmadabad, the daughter of Muhammad Sarwar was allegedly raped by accused Tariq at Bhela Ghulab Singh village. Police have registered separate cases.

BURNT ALIVE: An 18-month-old gypsy girl was burnt alive when broke out in her hut at Khokhar Kothi on Tuesday.

The family of the gypsy girl was residing in a hut made of wood when broke out in it. As a result, minor girl burnt alive.