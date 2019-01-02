PHC CJ says summary sent for appointment of five additional judges

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Tuesday said he had sent a summary to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan for the appointment of five additional judges as there was shortage of judges in the high court.

He was talking to reporters during his visit to the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as chief guest at the final of Peshawar Lawyers Unity Fungama 2018.

The chief justice said he would try to fill the two vacant seats of the retired high court judges.

Currently, there are 18 judges in PHC as two judges are still short of the sanctioned posts of 20 judges.

About the high court’s decision to declare the Fata Interim Governance Regulation 2018 as void and unconstitutional, he said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also upheld the high court’s decision, directing the government to set up regular courts in tribal districts.

The provincial government has sought some time from Supreme Court for setting up regular courts in tribal districts.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had filed an appeal against the decision of Peshawar High Court, seeking suspension of the high court decision ordering it to set up regular courts in the tribal districts within one month.

IGP awards cops for performance: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud on Tuesday awarded the Bannu Region police officers and jawans for performing well against criminals.

The award giving ceremony was arranged at the Central Police Office (CPO), said a Police Department handout.

The IGP awarded Bannu region police.

Those who received cash prizes and commendation certificates included Station House Officer of the Mandan Police Station Abdul Samad Qureshi. SHO of Township police station Sub-Inspector Abdul Hameed, in-charge, police post-Basiakhel, Bannu, ASI Saddar Nawaz, SHO Naurang Police Station, Lakki Marwat, Sub-Inspector Zaheer Khan and SHO Lakki Marwat Police Sstation Sub-Inspector Gul Mohammad.

The IGP appreciated the modus operandi and professional alertness of the raiding party of the police adopted for arresting the accused in the above-mentioned cases.

Iranian diplomat briefed on projects: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works department Akbar Ayub Khan has said that the provincial government will welcome support of Iranian government in shape of investment, material supply and technical.

He expressed these views at a meeting with the Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran Muhammad Bagher Beigi, who met him at his office.

Akbar Ayub briefed the consul general about the newly initiated projects of the provincial government, said a handout.

The Iranian consul general asked the minister for exchange of C&W officers with Iran, which the minister accepted and stated that very soon C&W team would visit Iran.

“We are initiating construction technology exchange programme and after the joint venture of technology exchange, both the countries will be benefitted,” Akbar Ayub said.

The minister added that Iran was also supplying material for BRT, adding, “We will further extend this programme to more mega projects.”