School watchman killed in Bannu

BANNU: Unidentified persons shot dead the watchman of a government school in Janikhel on Tuesday.
The sources said that Mahranullah was on his way to bazaar along with his friends when unidentified bike-riders opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape the scene after the attack. The police registered the case and started investigation.
