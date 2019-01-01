Richard Pybus set to become WI head coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Richard Pybus, West Indies’ high performance director, has agreed to take up the role of head coach full-time, replacing the interim coach Nic Pothas. Pybus’ contract, ESPNcricinfo understands, will effectively run until the 2019 Test series against India, which follows the ODI World Cup in England.

The position of West Indies head coach had been vacant since Stuart Law resigned from the position less than two years into his job. He left West Indies to take up a four-year contract with the English county team Middlesex.

Pybus’ return to West Indies cricket wasn’t welcomed by everyone. The former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes questioned the process of appointing him.

“It would be great to ask the [CWI] president [Dave Cameron] about this appointment and when was this position advertised,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Darren Sammy, who captained West Indies when Pybus was director of cricket, expressed disbelief at his return. “Lies lies lies... Must be fake news,” Sammy tweeted, and a day later, in response to a reply: “Well I’m still hoping that nightmare is not true #fakenews he’s not coming back at CWI.”