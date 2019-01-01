Sindh police issue annual performance report for 2018

As 2018 drew to a close on Monday, the Sindh police issued their annual report of the breakdown of crimes, arrests and recoveries made by the department during the year.

As per the report, 14,115 crimes against property and 13,271 crimes against persons were reported in the last year, while four incidents of terrorism occurred as well as nine target killings, 1,298 murders, three bank robberies and 38 kidnappings for ransom.

Police action

A total of 1,182 encounters with criminals took place, 2,206 suspects were captured red-handed, 661 gangs were busted, 81 criminals/dacoits were killed and 14,981 were arrested.

Similarly, 14 terrorists and target killers were killed and 47 were arrested, one notified dacoit with head money was killed and seven others were arrested, while 9,045 proclaimed offenders and 18,709 absconders were also arrested.

Weapons recovered

The report stated that the police recovered two LMGs, six G-3 rifles, three MP-5, 199 SMGs/Kalashnikovs, 850 shot guns/repeaters, 238 rifles and 10,101 pistols/revolvers/mouzers. Moreover they seized 45,395 ammunition/cartridges, four suicide jackets, 18 live bombs, two IEDs, five rocket launchers, 276 grenades, nine rockets, 12 fuses/detonators and 82 kilogrammes of explosives.

It further said that in 2018 different campaigns were launched on the directives of the Sindh police chief to maintain law and order and to curb crime.

The drives are as follows: Campaign against POs/Absconders, held from November 5 to 11, during which 1,186 POs and 2,170 absconders were arrested; Campaign against Narcotics, from November 12 to 18, during which 1,610 cases were registered and 1,723 suspects were arrested, 84 kilogrammes of hashish, 27gm heroin, 6,644 kg Gutka, 4kg Bhang and 15,902 litres of liquor recovered.

Similarly in the Campaign against Illegal Weapons, held from November 20 to 26, 1,162 cases were registered and 1,076 were arrested, while 22 hand grenades, two rocket launchers, one Stengun, 27 SMG/KK, 171 shotguns/repeaters, 31 rifles, 1,190 weapons and 4,697 ammunitions were recovered.

A campaign regarding community policing was held from December 1 to 7 to bridge the gap between the police and the public. Steps were taken for neighbourhood watch and gender sensitivity awareness and to improve police behaviour with the public.

A campaign regarding security enhancement was held from December 14 to 31 to improve security measures at shopping malls, banks, petrol pumps, educational institutes, government offices, shrines and other sensitive installations.

Major encounters

Ghaffar Zikri, a prominent criminal of the Lyari Gang War was killed earlier in the year during an encounter. Police recovered a Kalashnikov, two submachine guns, two 9mm pistols, an Avon rifle, 18 Avon bomb, a hand grenade and ammunition.

Similarly, target killer Naseem Khan alias Builder was arrested on November 30 by Bahadurabad police. He was involved in killing two police personnel. A sniper rifle, a KK, a 44-bore rifle, two 9mm pistols and 30-bore pistols were seized from him.

The report added that on November 22, two target killers Ahmer Atif alias Moon and Syed Ifthikar Hashmi alias Mulla were arrested by District Malir police. Three hand grenades, two KKs with 25 rounds and a rifle with 10 rounds were recovered from their possession.

A notorious kidnapper, Mashooq Nadwani, involved in kidnapping of deputy director of tourism was killed by Nawabshah police.

Similarly, target killer and proclaimed offender Ashiq Elahi was arrested by District East police. He was involved in seven murder cases, including the target killing of two cops.

Terrorist Nadir Bhangwar (an activist/mastermind of JSMM/SRA) was arrested by the CTD. He was involved in an IED blast in Nawabshah near Habib Sugar Mills, while notified dacoit Pahor Mehar with a head money of Rs500,000 was arrested on November 26 in Sukkur.

Rangers’ report

The paramilitary force also issued its annual report of their operations and arrests of criminals and terrorists.

According to the report, during 2018, the Rangers conducted 4,258 operations in which they arrested several criminals and terrorists. It said 2,545 were handed over to police, of which 209 were terrorists, 2,040 were target killers, 228 were extortionists, 61 were accused of being involved in kidnappings for ransom, while 12 abductees were rescued by the force.

The report added that four Rangers soldiers were martyred in the line of duty, while nine soldiers were injured the past year. Since the start of the Karachi operation from September 5, 2013, 28 soldiers have been martyred and 100 have been injured, it said.

During raids, the force recovered three RPG-7 and rocket launchers, 20 heavy and light machine guns, 83 Kalashnikovs and submachine guns, 26 shot guns, 59 repeaters, 77 rifles and 692 pistols and revolvers.

They also recovered explosives, which included 381 crackers and grenades, 12 IEDs, 57 kilogrammes of explosive, 220 explosive accessories, four suicide jackets, 107 bombs and Avon bombs, 11 RPG-7 rockets and 10 trip flares.