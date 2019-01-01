close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

JI leader says youth an asset to nation

Peshawar

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said on Monday that the rulers should take advantage of youth energies if they were really interested in fighting corruption.

He was addressing the prize distribution ceremony of a quiz show arranged by the JI’s Youth Wing.

The JI leader said that the youth were an asset to the nation and the government should channelise their energies for the development of the country.

He said the youth made up a large percentage of the country ’s population so there was a dire need to provide education and job opportunities to them.

