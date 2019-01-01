close
Tue Jan 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

Rupee gains

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 1, 2019

The rupee ended higher against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 138.86 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.92.

In the open market, the rupee traded flat at 139.20 against the dollar due to sluggish dollar demand.

Dealers said the rupee appreciated in the interbank market, as the demand and supply of the greenback remained in balance.

