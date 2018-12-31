Sindh CM discusses JIT report with Bilawal

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report and the matter of party leaders’ name being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The chief minister also briefed the PPP chairman about performance of the party’s government in the province. Murad Ali Shah said that his government provided subsidy to all sugar mills according to the law. He said subsidy was given to all sugar mills and not few chosen mills. He said after approval of Sindh Assembly, subsidy was given to sugar mills in the province. He said all parties had backed the resolution about subsidy, which was tabled by the PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman thus it was the decision of the entire House and not the government alone.

The chief minister said that he is being subjected to media trial by levelling allegations against him. He said he is elected chief minister by millions of people and he won’t do anything wrong.

Meanwhile, the PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah said while talking to media in Islamabad that efforts are being made to bring a one-party system in the country. “It feels like the country is moving towards the imposition of civilian martial law. The way politics is being done nowadays it seems like one party is being strengthened while others are being weakened,” he said.

The PPP leader claimed that Imran Khan did not come into power through the public's mandate but was brought into power and that everyone is aware of how he came into power. “Imran Khan is trying to hide his incompetence through frivolous activities. He [Imran] does not want anyone to question him about the promises he made," Khursheed Shah said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said the Sindh government should reciprocate and cooperate the case against Asif Ali Zardari. He demanded the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to step down in light of the damning report of the JIT in the fake accounts case.

The minister said Murad Ali Shah has been named in the JIT and hence, he should resign. “We won’t raise any objection if the PPP elects someone else chief minister of the province,” he added.

Fawad will embark on a three-day visit of Sindh today (Monday) on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take the party leadership and allies into confidence over the current political situation. He will be visiting Sukkur, Badin and Larkana. He is likely to hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) chief Pir Pagara, PTI’s Liaquat Jatoi, Zulfikar Mirza and Qaumi Awami Tahreek (QAT) chief Ayaz Latif Palijo and others.

The prime minister a day earlier telephoned the PTI MPA Ali Gohar Mahar to discuss the emerging situation in the province. The lawmaker apprised the premier of the political situation and invited him to visit the province. Imran Khan expressed concern over the situation and accepted the invitation

to visit Sindh soon. According to a PTI spokesperson, the prime minister will meet key political leaders during his visit to Sindh.