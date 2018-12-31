Two-day snow festival ends in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: The two-day snow festival at the Malam Jabba ski resort ended on Sunday. Several fun-filled activities were held that fascinated the people.

The people enjoyed skiing, snow tubing, snowboarding, ice skating and snow sledging. Playland had been set up for the children.

The event was aimed at promoting and reviving tourism in the scenic Swat valley. Youngsters were also seen dancing to the drumbeat amid a spectacular display of fireworks.

Foreign tourists were also seen enjoying the activities at the festival. They also appreciated the beauty of Swat.

Food stalls and barbecues had been set up to provide good quality meals to the tourists.

The stall of local cuisines, handcrafts, traditional dresses had also been established. The organisers said that the snow festival was held with the view to tell the world that peace had been restored in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the rest of the country.

Child dies in road mishap: A child was killed when-a tractor-trolley hit him in Takhta Band area on Sunday, police said.

They said a five-year old identified as Imad was crossing the road when a speedy tractor-trolley hit him, killing him on the spot. The driver of the vehicle escaped after the incident.