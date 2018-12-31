close
Mon Dec 31, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 31, 2018

‘4,000 cops to be deployed in Pindi on the eve of new year’

National

A
APP
December 31, 2018

Rawalpindi: The security arrangements have been made foolproof and as many as 4,000 armed policemen would be deployed on the new year night, informed police spokesman.

Under these security arrangements, a number of police officers would be deployed.

There would be a special deployment around churches and public places.

Plain clothed and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he said.

The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.

He said all the Deputy Superintendents Police (DSP) and Station House Officers (SHO) had been directed to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost, and playing of the loud music on tape or video recorder would also be banned.

No person would be allowed to carry weapons at the new year night, and stern action would be taken against violators.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan