Gilgit-Baltistan Association clinch Sadia Khan Ski Cup

KARACHI: Gilgit-Baltistan Ski Association clinched the title of Sadia Khan Ski Cup 2018 which concluded in Naltar, Gilgit-Baltistan, on Sunday.

Amna Wali clinched gold medals in both slalom and giant slalom. Iman Shehzad got silver in slalom and Ramsha Shehzad clinched bronze. Umama Wali grabbed silver in giant slalom, while Ramsha captured bronze.

In the girls ski competitions in category I, Khusheem Sahiba got gold in slalom. Adeeba Alam and Seema Jan clinched silver and bronze, respectively. The trio also finished in the same order in giant slalom.

In category II, Fatima Ali got gold, Sonaia Afzal claimed silver and Mishal Sajjad clinched bronze in slalom. In giant slalom, Sonaia got gold, Fatima silver and Mishal bronze.

In children ski competitions (boys) category I, Mohammad Arshad got gold in slalom, Saifullah claimed silver and Zubair got bronze.

Abdul Razzaq claimed gold in giant slalom in the same category while Arshad and Mohammad Jamali captured silver and bronze, respectively.

In category-II, Ali Abbas got gold in slalom, Shah Zaman clinched silver, while Mohammad Sher captured bronze.

In giant slalom, Ali got gold, Zaman claimed silver while Altaf Hussain clinched bronze.

In the 2nd snow-boarding competition (girls), Fatima Nadeem got gold, Sara Nadeem captured silver, while Khadija Wali claimed bronze.

In 2nd snow-boarding competition (boys), Mohammad Iqbal got gold, Hamza Masood claimed silver, while Liaquat Ali captured bronze.

Air Commodore Asim Ijaz, Base Commander PAF Base Kalabagh, graced the closing ceremony held at the PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

A large number of civil and military officials were present on the occasion.

Figure skating was also introduced for the first time in the competition’s history.

The organisers said 11-year-old girl Mallar from Dubai showcased elegant and swift moves of figure skating.

A foreign coach has been hired by the Winter Sports Federation (WSF) to teach the basics of figure skating to the local kids, university and college students, the organisers said.

WSF announced opening a full-scale indoor simulator in Karachi to facilitate the skiers and enthusiasts from the southern chapter and develop ice-skating rings over all the frozen lakes in Gilgit, Skardu and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.