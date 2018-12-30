Educational centre at PM House: Revision of Capital’s master plan needed

ISLAMABAD: The conversion of the Prime Minister House into an educational research centre instead of a university will take place only after the revision of the Islamabad Master Plan for the first time in 58 years.

A commission is being established to review and revise the master plan, an official of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) told The News recalling an announcement made by the minister of state for interior to the effect six weeks back. He said as the prime minister house is located in the administrative sector of Islamabad, its conversion into a research centre requires a change in the master plan. At present, the master plan does not allow such conversion.

The official said that the CDA has sent a proposal to the interior ministry to obtain approval for notifying “Islamabad Master Plan Review Commission”. He pointed out that the federal cabinet has approved the creation of the commission. However, the minutes of its meeting have not been issued so far and as the Interior Ministry will get them, the commission will be notified by it.

Subsequently, the matter of conversion of the Prime Minister House will be referred to the commission for consideration, the official said. He said that the area is meant for the official administrative offices like Pak Secretariat, Cabinet Block, Presidency, Parliament, Supreme Court, foreign embassies etc. However, he cited the vulnerability of such a research centre because of security concerns due to its location in the red zone where sensitive buildings like Radio Station, Pakistan Television etc are situated.

The official stated that the CDA allotted pieces of lands to these government departments under its lease policy while their ownership vests with the civic authority. It is unclear as to when the commission will come into existence and when it will finish its comprehensive assignment of which the conversion of the Prime Minister House into a research centre will be a part.

The CDA is yet to decide about the regularisation of residential structures in Banigala including the residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan that were found unauthorised and illegal by the Supreme Court, which asked the civic body to legalise them after charging fines. The official said that regularisation issue would remain pending till the revision of the master plan. The revision will provide for legalisation of the illegal structures.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has repeatedly ordered the CDA to impose fines on the illegal constructions in order to regularise them. “The prime minister has to pay the penalty, and he should take lead for others to follow him,” the top judge has said more than once during hearings on a petition that Imran Khan had in fact filed, agitating encroachments in Banigala.

It is stated that the CDA has proposed the constitution of a 15-member commission, which will comprise professionals including town planners, architects, environmentalists and civil engineers. A Greek firm which had drafted the master plan had suggested revisions every 20 years, but none were made in 58 years. Before the present government decided to revise the master plan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a directive to the effect.

The CDA has suggested that other than reviewing the master plan, the proposed commission should also recommend a solution to the complicated issues being faced by the civic agency. They include functioning of schools and clinics in residential areas. Under the CDA bylaws, schools cannot operate in residential areas but still nearly 400 private educational institutions are located there.

Zone-III of Islamabad represents poor planning. Construction was prohibited in this area but it is dotted with thousands of residential and commercial buildings. Ban is likely to be imposed on constructions in this zone after the revision of the master plan. The revised plan will keep in view the increased population of the capital specifically with regard to education, health, environment, infrastructure and water. It will be aimed at meeting the requirements of Islamabad’s population of more than 2 million, and resolving the problems facing it.