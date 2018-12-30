‘Rs38b to be spent on waste water treatment project’

MULTAN: The Punjab government will spend Rs 38 billion on the construction of Waste Water Treatment project.

It was said by Commissioner Imran Sikandar Bloch while inspecting the Water and Sanitation Agency’s Waste Water Treatment plants and disposal stations here on Saturday. He told that approval for the project was in process on war footing basis. Currently, he added, the Suraj Miani Waste Water Treatment Plant was treating 33pc sewerage water while the new Waste Water Treatment Project would treat the rest of 66pc sewerage water to dispose off in River Chenab. The state-of-the-art new project would be set up at south part of the Multan city, he disclosed. The commissioner said that provision of purified water to citizens was the top priority of the government. He said that the divisional administration had sent Waste Water Treatment project worth Rs 38 billion to the Punjab government for approval. He said that the divisional administration was making efforts to approve the new project. The treatment plant would ensure disposal of sewerage and wastewater to River Chenab after treatment. He said that the new project would save contamination of canals besides removing environmental threats. Currently, he added, Multan was discharging 305 million gallon sewerage water on daily basis. The Multan Wasa was the only institution across Punjab treating 59 million gallon sewerage water on daily basis and disposing in the River Chenab, the commissioner added.

Cold dry weather forecast: The local Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 19.3 degree centigrade and 4.3 degree centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 92 per cent at 8am and 41 per cent at 5pm.