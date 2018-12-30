close
Sun Dec 30, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
December 30, 2018

No decision on Afghan drawdown: White House

National

December 30, 2018

WASHINGTON: The White House on Saturday refuted reports that US President Donald Trump has decided to withdraw almost half of American troops stationed in Afghanistan, Bloomberg reported.

Last week, reports had surfaced that Trump was planning to withdraw 7,000 troops from Afghanistan by the summer, with an American official saying on condition of anonymity “that decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal."

However, the White House and US National Security Council spokesperson Garrett Marquis rubbished those claims in an emailed statement, saying: “The president has not made a determination to drawdown United States (US) military presence in Afghanistan and he has not directed the Department of Defence to begin the process of withdrawing US personnel from Afghanistan.”

Marquis' statement was supported by General Scott Miller, the US commander of international forces in Afghanistan, who said that he had not received any orders to change troop levels in the country.

Trump's rumoured and retracted decision about Afghanistan came on the back of his announcement to pull out troops from Syria, where in his own words, America has “defeated ISIS”.

