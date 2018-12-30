Laughter Fest

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting ‘Karachi Laughter Fest 2019’ from January 10 to January 20. Madcap comedy, hilarious political satire, uproarious domestic farce, side-splitting stand-up - the event has it all. This year they have a stellar line-up of Pakistani and international performances: seven comic plays, three stand-up shows and a Dastangoi performance. Call 021-35693701 for more information.