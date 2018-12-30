Helmet or no helmet — motorbikers in a quandary

Many motorcyclists in the city have started to wear helmets because of fear of the traffic police which have been too strict for quite some time in implementing the relevant rule with issuing around 515,000 challans to motorcyclists without helmets this year. However, a recent notification issued by the Sindh police may cause people to stop wearing helmets because of police fear as police force have been directed to vigorously carry out snap checking of motorcyclists meeting certain conditions, one of which is wearing a helmet.

Taking notice of high occurrence of crime incidents involving motorcyclists, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam has directed his subordinates to carry out a “campaign against criminals using bikes” till January 15.

The range police have been directed by the IGP to conduct snap checking at various locations and timings and rigorously search the riders, if two young or middle-aged men are seen on a motorcycle, especially when they are wearing helmets and dust masks.

Traffic police signalling motorcyclists to stop is a common sight in the city. With the new campaign initiated by the IGP, it is being feared that motorcyclists, especially if they have other persons riding pillion, would have to deal with the range police stopping and searching them on a regular basis.

A letter has been issued in this regard from the office of the IGP to the Karachi additional IG, the DIGs of East, South and West Ranges and also to the DIGs of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana Ranges. The DIGs have been told to strictly comply with the instructions carried in the letter.

“In Karachi particularly and in Sindh generally, the most common vehicle used to commit any crime or an act of terrorism is bike having two riders. In recent past, a wave of terrorism and target killing has been observed and in almost all incidents, bikes having two riders have committed these crimes,” the letter reads.

According to the letter, such strict measures were to be initiated on January 1, 2019; however, due to some recent incidents, the police have been directed to start it earlier with special emphasis on two suspicious riders on a motorcycle.

The letter reads that the IGP has directed all the range and zonal DIGs to “immediately start campaign/drive with full swing against bikes having two riders (middle/ young aged males) especially with dust/surgical mask, helmets/ sun caps from today onwards till 15th January”.

The letters calls for thorough physical search of not only riders but also their motorcycles in case any weapon is hidden in the two wheelers.

The IGP has instructed to ensure snap checking on a daily basis at different timings, especially during night and rush hours, and at different places, especially black spots, entry and exit points and routes emerging from or leading to notorious areas.

The police have also been directed to submit daily reports of snap checking at 10pm via email. A pro forma has been issued in this regard having various heads, including ‘name of range and district’, ‘number of bikes with two riders checked’, ‘without number plate bikes’, ‘number plate fixed only at one side’, ‘bikes having police colour number plate’, ‘bikes on open remarks transfer letters’ and others.