Sat Dec 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 29, 2018

Human trafficker held

Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an alleged human smuggler at Sant Nagar here. FIA had received secret information the accused, Arshman Saleem, was running a business of human trafficking. An FIA team raided his residence and seized 15 Pakistani passports, fake invitation letters, bank statements, NTN papers, laptop, printer, scanner and other documents.

