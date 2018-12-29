Human trafficker held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested an alleged human smuggler at Sant Nagar here. FIA had received secret information the accused, Arshman Saleem, was running a business of human trafficking. An FIA team raided his residence and seized 15 Pakistani passports, fake invitation letters, bank statements, NTN papers, laptop, printer, scanner and other documents.
