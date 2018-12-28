Isolated Warner still in contention for Australia return

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts Thursday denied explosive revelations about the ball-tampering scandal had isolated David Warner and made it untenable for him to return to the international game. Both Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith have given bombshell interviews in recent days as they re-emerge into public life after the incident in South Africa in March that rattled the sport. Observers have interpreted their tell-all comments as effectively throwing the divisive Warner under the bus.